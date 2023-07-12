A representative with Lime shows people how to use e-scooters on Oct. 16, 2018, two days before the company’s Boise debut. The city on Tuesday approved Lime as Boise’s sole e-bike and e-scooter provider.
The Boise City Council on Tuesday awarded Lime a contract to be the sole provider of e-scooters and e-bikes in Boise.
Up to 800 e-scooters and 150 e-bikes will soon be available throughout the city, and 50 more e-bikes are expected this September, according to a city of Boise press release. "Lime will expand the location of devices beyond downtown to include areas like the Boise Towne Square Mall and other underserved Boise neighborhoods," the release said.
“We are excited to expand our partnership with Lime to further our goals of providing climate-friendly, affordable transportation options for the residents of Boise,” said Tim Keane, Planning and Development Services Director. “Lime has a long-standing track record of focusing on safe and affordable transportation options for residents and we look forward to building upon the quality service they provide in our city.”
Additionally, Lime is offering programs to reduce financial barriers for some riders.
"Low-income residents who qualify for Lime Access will receive 70% off all rides," the release stated. "Residents will automatically receive a 50% discount when residents begin a trip in locations such as the Borah, Central Bench, Liberty Park, Vista, West Boise and West Bench neighborhoods."
For users with disabilities, Lime Assist offers a device similar to a motorized wheelchair that can be reserved at no cost.
Lime will have staff at various community events over the next several months to help educate riders and provide safety training, the release said.
More information is available on the city of Boise's website.