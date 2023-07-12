scooter demo 2.jpg

A representative with Lime shows people how to use e-scooters on Oct. 16, 2018, two days before the company’s Boise debut. The city on Tuesday approved Lime as Boise’s sole e-bike and e-scooter provider.

 Jeanne Huff/Idaho Press

The Boise City Council on Tuesday awarded Lime a contract to be the sole provider of e-scooters and e-bikes in Boise.

Up to 800 e-scooters and 150 e-bikes will soon be available throughout the city, and 50 more e-bikes are expected this September, according to a city of Boise press release. "Lime will expand the location of devices beyond downtown to include areas like the Boise Towne Square Mall and other underserved Boise neighborhoods," the release said.

