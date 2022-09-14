Boise City Hall (copy)

The city of Boise is soon going to upgrade its security at City Hall.

Public Works on Tuesday requested $550,000 in one-time funds for the “City Hall Security Project,” which involves replacing basement garage doors and installing new doors that allow access control during business hours, according to a staff report on the project.

