BOISE — The city of Boise has appointed an interim director to its Office of Police Oversight following the resignation of the previous director.
Jesus Jara will serve as interim director of the Office of Police Oversight until a director of the new Office of Police Accountability is named, to ensure to interruption of service, a city news release said.
Former Director Natalie Camacho Mendoza submitted her resignation as the office’s part-time director effective May 31. She was selected for the position in 2015 and brought a background of approximately 27 years of legal experience, activism, and advocacy on behalf of communities of color to the office.
According to the news release, Jara has experience in the city of Boise and Office of Police Oversight, having worked as a human resource compliance specialist and a police oversight investigative analyst.
Jara currently works as a senior human resources analyst for Benton County, Oregon.
The city is in the process of hiring a director to lead the new Office of Police Accountability.
Boise’s current Office of Police Oversight was founded in 2014 following the 2013 departure of the city’s full-time police ombudsman and is staffed with a part-time director and part-time analyst, as well as three on-call, part-time investigators.
The position closed for applicants last week, and in the days to come, candidates will be interviewed first by a community panel, then Mayor Lauren McLean. Boise City Council President Elaine Clegg will conduct final interviews, the release said.
McLean will make the final decision on the director and bring that candidate forward for council confirmation, the release said.