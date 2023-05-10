The Boise City Council will hold a series of hearings on the Zoning Code Rewrite the week of June 12.
Boiseans are encouraged to provide testimony, either in-person or virtually, and written comments will be accepted at zoningrewrite@cityofboise.org until June 8 at 5 p.m.
The rewrite aims to, in part, mix uses more often, instead of segregating where things like commercial and residential can be — for example, allowing neighborhood cafes in some residential areas. Part of the plan is to implement a mixed-use district along transit corridors like Vista Avenue, Fairview Avenue and State Street.
Boise’s Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the rewrite to the city council in April. It would be the city's first major zoning code rewrite since 1966.
“Those (old) ordinances allowed one thing, which was low density, spreading of development across the landscape, and the construction of highways to support that. We've learned that that doesn't work,” Planning and Development Services Director Tim Keane previously said. “We've learned that we've got to do it differently.”
Many young people attended the Planning & Zoning commission hearings to testify about their struggles in finding housing and their support for the rewrite. And many older Boiseans came to talk about the potential adverse impact of changes to their privacy, the tree canopy and parking. Others also didn’t think the affordability goals outlined in the rewrite would work.
On June 12, staff and neighborhood associations will make presentations. There will be public testimony on June 13 and June 14, and then on June 15, there will be a Q&A session, rebuttal, deliberations and a decision. The hearings will be live streamed on the City of Boise Public Meetings YouTube channel.