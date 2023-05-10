Boise Zoning Code rewrite

The Boise City Council will hold a series of hearings on the Zoning Code Rewrite the week of June 12.

Boiseans are encouraged to provide testimony, either in-person or virtually, and written comments will be accepted at zoningrewrite@cityofboise.org until June 8 at 5 p.m. 

