...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED LIGHTNING FOR SOUTHERN
HIGHLANDS, OWYHEE MOUNTAINS, AND WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM...
.Storms are expected this afternoon and evening so a Red Flag
Warning continues for the Southern Highlands, Twin Falls BLM, and
the Owyhee Mountains.
In addition, a Red Flag Warning is now in effect from Thursday
afternoon through Friday evening for all but the NF districts,
again due to scattered thunderstorms. This replaces the Fire
Weather Watch that had previously been issued.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MDT /1 PM PDT/ THURSDAY
TO 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ FRIDAY FOR LIGHTNING FOR NORTHERN BOISE
BLM...TREASURE VALLEY BLM...BURNS BLM...VALE BLM AND BAKER
VALLEY...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400...420...636...637 AND
646...
The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM MDT /1 PM PDT/ Thursday to
11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer
in effect.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts to 50 mph possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.
&&
Boise City Hall is shown in a file photo. Six Boise residents have applied to replace former City Council President Holli Woodings, who resigned last month.
Six Boiseans applied for the opportunity to replace former Council President Holli Woodings on the Boise City Council. Mayor Lauren McLean will interview the top three candidates beginning this week.
McLean’s top three choices are Crispin Gravatt, Jeremy Gugino and Meredith Stead.
“Applicants are confirmed qualified electors in current District 5, which Woodings was elected to in 2021,” according to a news release. “The chosen candidate will be confirmed by City Council and will serve through January 9, 2024.”
“It’s bittersweet to leave early, but it’s with the health and happiness of my family in mind,” Woodings previously said. “We are excited for the next chapter of our lives — starting in new schools and exploring opportunities to work and play in a new place.”
Gravatt previously challenged Woodings in 2021 but lost and ran for the first time in 2017, losing to former city councilmember TJ Thomson. He graduated from Boise High School and Boise State University, according to a bio on the city of Boise’s website. During his 2021 campaign, he posted about issues including climate change and housing.
Gugino announced this week he is running for the Boise City Council District 5 seat. He is also the communications director for Reclaim Idaho. He moved to Boise in 2006. His campaign website said his values include fighting for teachers and keeping Boise nice.
Stead also previously ran for office, losing to Hallyburton in 2019. She moved to Boise in 2011, according to a bio on the city of Boise’s website. Her campaign website said she is running for city council and wants to make sure, among other things, that the zoning code rewrite delivers.
The other applicants were George Haaland, Dr. Julia Robinson and Gordon Rounson.