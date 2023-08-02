Boise City Hall

Boise City Hall is shown in a file photo. Six Boise residents have applied to replace former City Council President Holli Woodings, who resigned last month.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Six Boiseans applied for the opportunity to replace former Council President Holli Woodings on the Boise City Council. Mayor Lauren McLean will interview the top three candidates beginning this week.

McLean’s top three choices are Crispin Gravatt, Jeremy Gugino and Meredith Stead.

Recommended for you

Load comments