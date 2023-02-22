Boise - City Hall - 2021

More than 50 candidates have thrown their hats in the ring to join the Boise City Council, which has two vacancies. 

 Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun

Over 50 candidates submitted their names for Boise City Council vacancies, including a leader against Interfaith Sanctuary’s move, a Democratic state legislator and former city councilmember Lisa Sánchez, who vacated her seat and is hoping to get it back.

There are two vacancies — one for former president Elaine Clegg’s at-large seat and one for Sánchez’s former District 3 seat. Of the 52 applicants, 23 are eligible for either vacancy, which means they live in District 3, and another 29 are only eligible for the at-large seat.

