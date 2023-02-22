Over 50 candidates submitted their names for Boise City Council vacancies, including a leader against Interfaith Sanctuary’s move, a Democratic state legislator and former city councilmember Lisa Sánchez, who vacated her seat and is hoping to get it back.
There are two vacancies — one for former president Elaine Clegg’s at-large seat and one for Sánchez’s former District 3 seat. Of the 52 applicants, 23 are eligible for either vacancy, which means they live in District 3, and another 29 are only eligible for the at-large seat.
“Mayor Lauren McLean is reviewing each application and will begin interviewing her top choices later this week,” a news release said. “Mayor McLean anticipates announcing her choices in early March.”
Katy Decker, president of the Veterans Park Neighborhood Association, was active against Interfaith Sanctuary's proposed move to State Street. The City Council ultimately approved the move.
Another Boisean who has lobbied the city, Kathy Corless, put her name in as well. Corless, with the South Cole Neighborhood Association, was involved in efforts to make Murgoitio Park a park. The city of Boise had proposed a land swap that would have given the land to a housing developer.
Colin Nash, a Democratic state representative, also put in an application.
At least six applicants have previously run unsuccessfully for office, either statewide or locally.
Other notable people include Todd Jinkins, a former smokejumper who is working on building a rammed-earth home; and Latonia Haney Keith, the former interim dean of Concordia University School of Law in Boise.
The original deadline to apply was Feb. 14, but the city extended the deadline to Feb. 21.
And Sánchez lost her seat on the city council after moving out of District 3 at the end of last year. BoiseDev reported that she is disputing the legality of her removal. Her lawyer, according to BoiseDev, sent the city letters asking for Sánchez to be reappointed.
“I am going to miss it terribly,” Clegg previously told the Idaho Press. “This has been the honor of my life, serving this long in my hometown.”