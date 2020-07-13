BOISE — Roughly half a million dollars in improvements requested by Boise's neighborhood associations are coming in the next fiscal year.
On Monday, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced the 20 projects selected for the annual Neighborhood Investment Program grant, which vary in size and location around the city. Since 1994, the city has taken applications from neighborhood associations for projects they would like to see completed in their area. The total of all projects completed in 25 years is $9.3 million.
“Boise’s neighborhoods are the heartbeat of our city,” McLean said in a press release. “By investing in the improvement projects through the Neighborhood Investment Program, we are investing in our residents. I am encouraged by the engagement and the passion we hold for creating a city for everyone.”
Projects:
- Greenbelt Wayfinding Signage for Barber Valley Neighborhood Association: $2,100
- Neighborhood plan for Borah/Liberty Park Neighborhood Association: $80,000
- Improvements to Harding Street for Central Rim Neighborhood Association: $40,740
- Bus benches on Valley Regional Transit routes for Collister Neighborhood Association: $4,500
- Sign toppers for the Collister Neighborhood Association: $2,700
- Depot Bench public art: $50,000
- Crosswalk at 23rd/Bannock: $40,000
- Bike repair station & drinking fountain for Liberty Park Neighborhood Association: $10,560
- Gateway enhancement for North End Neighborhood Association: $25,000
- Amity Road Pathway (Phase 1) for Southeast Neighborhood Association: $57,000
- Molenaar Park Shelter & Path for Southwest Ada: $78,320
- Lowell Elementary pavilion for Sunset Neighborhood Association: $41,000
- Identity kit & sign toppers (logo only) for Veterans Park Neighborhood Association: $5,000
- Two bike repair stations for Vista Neighborhood Association: $3,640
- Identity kit (logo only) for West End Neighborhood Association: $5,000
- Identity kit & sign toppers (logo only) for Winstead Park Neighborhood Association: $5,000
- Koelsch Elementary walking path for Winstead Park Neighborhood Association: $44,500
- Big Fun Art Repair for Southeast Neighborhood Association: $10,000
- Sign topper replacement for Southeast Neighborhood Association: $1,000
- Crosswalk at Boise Ave/Manitou: $37,000