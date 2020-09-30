BOISE — The city of Boise announced Wednesday two finalists for fire chief. Adrian Sheppard, fire chief in Richmond, California, and Scott Walker, assistant fire chief in Phoenix, are the top two candidates for the job that was vacated earlier this year.
Sheppard served more than 20 years in the U.S. Air Force before working for the fire department in Oakland, California, for nearly two decades. In 2014, he became fire chief in Richmond, a city of about 110,000 people within the San Francisco Bay Area.
“He has a track record of using new technologies to improve the community emergency response,” a news release said. “Chief Sheppard feels that civic engagement is … essential to fire service’s quality and values to the community. Chief Sheppard is a retired Air Force Officer who embodies ‘service before self.’”
Walker joined the Phoenix Fire Department in 1994 and worked various roles before becoming executive assistant fire chief, second in a chain-of-command, behind Phoenix’s fire chief. Walker assists the chief in management of day-to-day operations, according to a biography on the city’s website.
“Chief Walker sees the role as the preservation of life and property, dedication to the community, providing the highest levels of customer service, focus on firefighter safety and wellness, providing a clear vision for the Department, and to create a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture within the Department,” a news release said.
The announcement of the two finalists comes about six months after longtime fire chief Dennis Doan resigned his position amid pressure from Mayor Lauren McLean, who took office in January. Doan, one of several city staff members to depart from McLean’s new administration, was fire chief for 12 years. This month, Doan was elected to the Boise School District board of trustees.
Sheppard and Walker have been interviewed by city department directors as well as three city council members, Holli Woodings, Lisa Sánchez and Patrick Bageant.
The finalists will be interviewed by community stakeholders, fire department staff and union leadership in addition to emergency services leaders. McLean will make a final decision, which will be forwarded to city council.