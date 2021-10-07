BOISE — The Boise City Council on Tuesday annexed more than 130 acres near the Murgoitio Park site in Southwest Boise.
The land includes two properties, located near the intersection of West Victory and South Cole roads. About 4 acres is owned by the Boise Airport and will be designated for industrial use. The remaining 128 acres is owned by the Boise School District, which plans to sell 15 acres to a real estate investor.
A representative of Welltower Inc. told the council Tuesday that the developer is under contract with the school district to build homes on the site. But first, the city’s planning department asked to annex the 128-acre property and change the zoning designation of 15 acres from education to mixed use.
Council members voted unanimously to make that change.
Council President Elaine Clegg noted that the zoning switch will not affect the city’s ability to provide services to the area, a question raised by neighbors in a previous meeting.
The future development — which has to be officially proposed and will require a public process for approval — can offer “a great opportunity for some additional housing very near education uses, very near other uses that are growing to the east of here, with a lot of jobs,” Clegg said.
The annexation request for the school district and airport property previously included an annexation request for the nearby Murgoitio site, a large area of farmland once targeted for a regional park that the city recently considered trading to a developer. While the city backed-off the deal, many Southwest Boise residents — who continue to advocate for the park — remain skeptical of other annexation plans in the area and hope to have more say in future land deals.
Ryan Suppe is the Boise City Hall and Treasure Valley business reporter for the Idaho Press. Contact him at 208-344-2055 (ext. 3038). Follow him on Twitter @salsuppe.