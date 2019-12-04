BOISE — Local elections in the Treasure Valley had an unprecedented two runoff elections this year with wildly different outcomes.
In Boise, voters turned out Tuesday in big numbers and overwhelmingly ousted incumbent Mayor Dave Bieter, a fixture of city politics for 16 years, in favor of City Council President Lauren McLean.
Voters in Caldwell came out in smaller numbers, and chose to elect a former Republican senator with a criminal record, John McGee, over Idaho Democratic Party Chairwoman Evangeline Beechler. Politicos and residents alike will be watching closely in the coming months to see how the results shape these two starkly different cities.
BOISE
After 16 years under Bieter’s watch, Boise will soon be under new management.
McLean handily defeated Bieter twice, first by 16 points in the November general election in a seven-candidate field, and again with roughly 65% of the vote in the Dec. 3 runoff. Jaclyn Kettler, a political science professor with Boise State University, said this was a clear indication voters were looking for a new direction.
“I have heard that for some people it was less about the policy differences between the two candidates, but more a desire for a change in the style of the mayor,” Kettler said. “Some voters were potentially concerned that the community wasn’t listened to enough or involved enough in policy making or decisions. There are some voters for whom they were much more concerned about a change in style, or just a change after 16 years.”
Kettler was impressed with the turnout, which hit 35%, much higher than the normally expected turnout of between 10% and 20% for runoffs. She attributed this to the high level of campaigning from both candidates throughout the runoff, as well as involvement of third party groups pushing residents to vote.
Both candidates are prominent Democrats, although local races in Idaho are nonpartisan. Over the course of the campaign, they both tried to differentiate themselves from each other, despite their long history as political allies on city council.
Bieter focused heavily on McLean’s opposition to issuing tickets for public camping, which he warned could result in the rise of homeless encampments throughout the city. On the other hand, McLean said she would work to take more aggressive action on the housing crisis, restart relationships to make progress on regional public transit and allow the public more input on large projects.
One of the major course corrections expected due to the election is a shift in the direction on two major projects, a new main library and a proposed public-private partnership for a sports park. These projects drew considerable opposition from community groups, which questioned why those projects should be priorities amid a worsening housing crisis and the struggle to pay for additional public transportation.
A citizen-led movement ended up passing ballot measures forcing the city to hold a vote on both projects to increase accountability. Bieter said publicly he would challenge the constitutionality of the ballot language, and McLean said she would let it stand and not use city resources to try to overturn it. She also called for greater public input on the main library and nixing any city funds going to a stadium project.
It is unknown when she will pursue a new main library project and how the public input process will be conducted.
Both candidates fought hard to break away from their shared legacy, but for some right-leaning voters the difference wasn’t stark enough. Ada County Republican Party Chairman Ryan Davidson said conservatives were split. Some backed Bieter, others McLean, and another camp decided not to vote in the runoff altogether because there were only two Democrats on the ballot.
“We were hoping to see something that would differentiate the two for Republicans to grasp onto and say, 'OK, we don’t like either of them, but …' And they weren’t too forthcoming with any of that information,” he said. “We invited both of them to our last meeting, but they turned us down.”
It will likely take months for the bureaucratic wheels to turn at city hall fast enough for voters to notice differences between the Bieter administration and McLean’s, but one area to watch will be Boise’s urban renewal agency, Capital City Development Corporation. The seven-member board is appointed by the mayor, and includes Bieter. When McLean takes over she will begin appointing people to the board, and those currently serving will not be removed once she takes office.
City spokesman Mike Journee said Bieter will serve out the rest of his term on the urban renewal board, which goes through October 2022. Former City Council Member Ben Quintana’s term will end in May 2020, while Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, Gordon Jones and outgoing City Council Member Scot Ludwig will reach the end of their tenure in 2021. Ryan Woodings, husband to City Council Member Holli Woodings, and Dana Zuckerman have terms expiring in 2022.
Other affects of this campaign might be felt in the city’s Democratic party. While the general election remained mostly cordial between McLean and Bieter’s campaigns, the runoff turned negative, especially in its final two weeks. Bieter’s campaign hammered McLean’s record and issued negative ads, and a group of developers founded the Responsible Government Fund and paid for mailers targeting McLean as a liberal.
On social media, supporters of both campaigns sparred in the comments sections of articles and posts from candidates, despite their shared party affiliation. Erik Berg, vice chairman of the Ada County Democrats, said he saw multiple campaign staffers, who had previously worked together, on opposite sides in this race.
“It was really interesting because you saw a lot of people I had worked with on campaigns before that were working on two different campaigns this time, but I think it was really good for Boise because not only did it show what a Democratic vision of Boise is, it showed different ways to do it and some variety,” he said.
Despite the sometimes nasty campaign rhetoric, Kettler said as Democrats move into 2020 and have to come together to campaign against Republicans, she expects some of the divisions caused by this race to dissipate.
“We might feel those divides for awhile still, but once they start focusing on the opposition to the other party, that will help a little bit,” she said. “Those relationships can be kind of fractured when (an intraparty campaign) gets especially negative.”
CALDWELL
Caldwell's runoff was a different story, both because of the unprecedented nature of the race and how heavily the candidates' differing political backgrounds affected the results.
McGee won the runoff with an overwhelming majority of about 60.7%, or 2,072 votes, while Beechler received about 39.3%, or 1,340 votes.
Party lines seemed to define the Caldwell runoff, which is a growing trend among local elections across the country, Kettler said. Political affiliation was not as prominent in the Boise mayoral runoff because both candidates were Democrats, nor was it as prominent in the general election when there were three candidates for Seat 6 and no clear separation of party lines, she said.
With Canyon County having a largely conservative population, Machele Hamilton, elected chairwoman of the Canyon County Republicans, said she wasn't surprised by the runoff results. She said Canyon County voters will always choose a conservative candidate over a non-conservative one.
Party politics became a scare tactic McGee and other residents used who opposed Beechler's campaign, Beechler believes. The attacks led voters to make incorrect assumptions about her, she said.
One example Beechler gave was the assumption that she was against gun rights. Members of the Idaho Second Amendment Alliance stood outside the polling place Tuesday with posters alleging Beechler was “Bad on Guns” due to her involvement with the Democratic Party. Greg Pruett, president of the alliance, said the group’s members believe Beechler is anti-gun because she did not return the alliance’s gun-rights survey in 2018 while running for the Idaho Senate, which Pruett said means “she is hiding something.” The alliance did not send the same survey to McGee or any other municipal candidates, Pruett said.
Beechler said she didn't return the alliance's surveys because she received 50-60 surveys while running for the Senate, so she only returned surveys that were sent by the press in order to prioritize her time while campaigning.
"For the record, I'm a gun-toting Democrat," Beechler said.
Hamilton pointed out that as the chair of the Idaho Democratic Party, Beechler had access to resources that made the runoff into a partisan race. During a press conference, McGee said that the Idaho Democratic Party requested a list of absentee and early voters, and the party later contacted those voters to urge them to vote for Beechler.
Beechler denied she was trying to make the election a partisan race. She responded that, as chairwoman, she was not involved in the day-to-day operations of the Idaho Democratic Party, so she was not involved in gathering absentee or early voter information. She added that it is “standard practice” for political organizations to seek absentee and early voter information.
For Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas, he said there was no doubt that party lines played a part in the runoff election, although he would have preferred the race remain non-partisan. Nancolas said he does not engage in party politics personally, because he prefers to be involved in government at the local level.
"For me, local government is the kind of government that I enjoy," Nancolas said.
Rebecca Hanson, chairwoman of the Canyon County Democrats, said she was discouraged by how prominent political affiliation became in the runoff, and she was disappointed in the city for not making an effort to censor the political attacks. Nancolas said it's not the city's role to censor that sort language, and that the city must stay neutral during elections.
The only reason Caldwell held a runoff in the first place, Hamilton believes, is because a group of residents did not want McGee in office.
"This was really a case of sour grapes," Hamilton said.
McGee resigned from the Idaho Senate in 2012 amid an accusation of sexually harassing a female Senate staffer. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor disturbing the peace charge for sexual harassment and admitted violating the terms of his probation, stemming from a 2011 DUI case. He was sentenced to up to 88 days in jail and released after 39 days.
Caldwell officials called for a runoff three days after the general election Nov. 5 after several residents came forward asking if the city should hold a runoff for the Seat 6 race based on the language in Caldwell's city code, which says the winner needs a "majority" of votes.
On Tuesday, 3,419 people voted in the Caldwell runoff — more than the 3,290 voted in the general election for Seat 6; still, voter turnout for the runoff was only about 17% of all registered voters in Caldwell.
A higher turnout in a runoff than a general election is unusual, Kettler said. Canyon County Clerk Chris Yamamoto attributed the higher turnout to how contentious the race became.
McGee received 781 more votes in the runoff than he did in the general election, when he received 1,291 votes. Hamilton said these votes likely came from people who voted for the incumbent, Chuck Stadick, who received the fewest votes in the general election and was not on the runoff ballot.
Stadick a conservative voice on council, expressed support for Beechler during the runoff campaign, and said he was not considering endorsing McGee because of his past conduct as a senator. Hamilton said it’s more likely that voters put more weight in McGee’s conservative background than Stadick’s support for Beechler.
Outside of Canyon County’s single polling location at the county elections office Tuesday, Caldwell voter Gary Schoemaker declined to say who he voted for, but said McGee’s conservative values were more important to him than his past conduct as a senator.
Beechler received 335 more votes in the runoff than she did in the general election, when she received 1,005 votes. She said she believed some of those votes were from Stadick’s supporters, some of whom volunteered for her campaign during the runoff despite being conservatives. But she also believes some of those voters came from direct contact she had with residents while campaigning.
Hamilton said everyone she talked to about the runoff said they thought McGee earned redemption through the election, which proved true by the results Tuesday night.
"People in Caldwell are focused on the future of Caldwell," McGee said in an email statement Tuesday.
McGee did not return the Idaho Press' request for comment by print deadline.