Boise Airport

The Boise Airport plans to break ground in the spring on the $66 million Phase 1 plan to upgrade the rental car facilities at the airport. 

 Idaho Press file photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Boise Airport expects to break ground in the spring on the $66 million Phase 1 plan to upgrade the rental car facilities at the airport. The goal is to be done by mid-2025 and the airport expects to issue revenue bonds in the spring, according to a presentation given to Boise’s City Council on Tuesday.

Phase 1 will include a 600,000-plus-square-foot ready/return garage with almost 1,100 stalls. This is where customers will pick up and drop off vehicles. This phase will also include customer service areas, offices for the rental car companies and a covered walkway to the terminal.

Boise airport plans

Plans for airport upgrades
Consolidated Rental Car Facility

Details of plans for rental car facility

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Recommended for you

Load comments