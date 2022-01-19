Arriving passengers make their way down to the baggage area at the Boise Airport on May 27. The airport will break ground on new parking garages at the end of this month. The garages are being constructed because of increased passenger traffic over the years at the airport.
The Boise Airport will break ground on two new parking garages at the end of the month.
Passenger traffic at the airport increased by 49% from 2014 to 2019, according to a news release from the airport. Construction of the parking garages is expected to take around 18 to 24 months.
“Final numbers for 2021 passenger counts are not in yet, but we should be very near our 2019 counts — which was a record-breaking year for the airport,” Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp said in the release. “With this steady demand for air travel from our region comes an increased need for parking.”
One of the new garages will be public, with around 1,150 stalls, and the other garage will be for employees.
“The addition of this (employee) garage will also boost close-in public parking options, as nearby surface parking that is currently used by airport tenants will be made available for public use,” the release said.
Visitors should expect reduced close-in parking capacity and traffic impacts due to construction along the airport loop. A free shuttle runs every 15 minutes between the economy parking lot and the airport, the release said.
The new parking garages are part of the BOI Upgrade Airport Expansion Project, a multi-year capital improvement plan with costs estimated at $200 million to $250 million. Other phases include a new rental car lobby and garage and a brand-new concourse.