BOISE — More people traveled through the Boise Airport than ever before last year.
The airport served a record of more than 4.1 million passengers in 2019, according to a press release. Passenger traffic grew 6% between 2018 and 2019, which the city says is faster than the national average.
“As the entire Treasure Valley continues to grow, so does the demand for air service," Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp said in the release. "We expect traffic in 2020 to grow as well, with new service to Atlanta and increased service to other destinations, which is why we’ve been working so hard to ensure the Boise Airport is prepared for that growth.”
As the Treasure Valley's population has boomed, the Boise Airport has become an increasingly popular destination despite lacking a direct connection to the East Coast. This is changing in July when Delta passengers will be able to fly directly from Boise to Atlanta every day.
Other new flights include twice-daily service to Los Angeles and an additional flight to San Diego on Alaska Airlines starting in March, as well as additional Southwest Airlines flights to Denver, San Jose and Sacramento. There will also be a new Southwest Airlines flight from Boise to Phoenix on weekends. The release did not specify when the changes on Southwest service would begin.
The Boise Airport is also in the midst of a multistage, $150 million plan to add capacity for more flights and passengers, set to be completed by late 2023.
Last year, the airport added an extra lane at the TSA checkpoint to accommodate more travelers during peak times. Starting this year the airport will expand one of its economy parking by paving a nearby gravel lot and adding 250 spaces. Construction will also start on a 700-stall employee parking garage.
The next phase will include a five-level, 1,300-space public parking garage that will be located east of the existing public parking garage.
Other improvements include a new rental car garage and lobby area and a new concourse with room for six aircraft. After the new concourse is built, the existing one will be renovated.
The project will be funded through general revenue bonds, passenger facility charges, customer facility charges and airport revenue. No city general funds will be used to develop the airport, and it does not need to get bond approval from the voters.