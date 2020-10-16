BOISE — The Boise Airport announced Friday it has reached an agreement with Lyft to designate pick-up, drop-off and queuing areas at the airport for ride-hail service passengers and drivers.
The Idaho Press reported last month that the airport finalized a similar deal with Uber to standardize their drivers’ movements while picking up and dropping off airport users. At the time, an agreement with Lyft had yet to be finalized.
Uber and Lyft now have dedicated pick-up locations on the east end of the upper curb. Ride-hail service wayfinding signage has been placed throughout the terminal that directs passengers to the second level rotunda exit doors, where passengers can find the designated pick-up location on the curb to the right.
The designated drop-off location is anywhere on the upper curb.
“Ridesharing has become increasingly popular, and based upon feedback from our passengers, this is something that has been desired,” said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp in a news release. “The airport wanted to pick a location that was close to the terminal, but also allowed the airport to better utilize its curb space to reduce congestion. By moving all rideshare operations to the upper curb, it will reduce the traffic on the lower roadway for those picking up or dropping off family and friends.”
The ride-hail service agreements also designate a waiting area, where Uber and Lyft drivers can wait for a ride request. That location will be a 33-stall, airport-owned parking lot behind the Best Western Vista Inn at the Airport along West Airport Way.
Uber and Lyft will pay the Boise Airport $1.50 per pick-up and drop-off. The funds will help offset airport operation and maintenance projects, such as the installation of wayfinding signage and curbside shelters as well as facility maintenance, the news release said.
Those fees typically are passed from ride-hailing companies to their customers, according to RideGuru.