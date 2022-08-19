Support Local Journalism


BOISE — A variety of volunteers sat under a tent Thursday morning while makeup — or moulage — was applied to make it appear they had burns, cuts, broken bones, and even a severed limb. They were at the airport’s “third runway,” and would soon be staged as “victims” in an elaborate training exercise.

Firefighters scramble into action during a disaster simulation at the Boise Airport on Thursday. The scenario based simulation involved a fictional charter plane’s landing gear failing to extend, causing the aircraft to lose control on the runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration mandates Class 1 airports do a full-scale disaster simulation every three years. Boise Airport and around 10 other agencies participated in Thursday’s exercise, held in a training area off Zeppelin Street.

Role players acting as "walking wounded" wander away from a parked Boeing 727 airliner as rescue personnel respond to a disaster simulation at the Boise Airport on Thursday. The scenario based simulation involved a fictional charter plane’s landing gear failing to extend, causing the aircraft to lose control on the runway.
Smoke rises into the sky near a parked Boeing 727 airliner during a disaster simulation at the Boise Airport on Thursday. The scenario based simulation involved a fictional charter plane’s landing gear failing to extend, causing the aircraft to lose control on the runway.
Rescue personnel tend to role players acting as injured passengers of an ill-fated airlliner during a disaster simulation at the Boise Airport on Thursday. The scenario based simulation involved a fictional charter plane’s landing gear failing to extend, causing the aircraft to lose control on the runway.

