Smoke rises into the sky near a parked Boeing 727 airliner during a disaster simulation at the Boise Airport on Thursday. The scenario based simulation involved a fictional charter plane’s landing gear failing to extend, causing the aircraft to lose control on the runway.
Role players acting as "walking wounded" wander away from a parked Boeing 727 airliner as rescue personnel respond to a disaster simulation at the Boise Airport on Thursday. The scenario based simulation involved a fictional charter plane’s landing gear failing to extend, causing the aircraft to lose control on the runway.
BOISE — A variety of volunteers sat under a tent Thursday morning while makeup — or moulage — was applied to make it appear they had burns, cuts, broken bones, and even a severed limb. They were at the airport’s “third runway,” and would soon be staged as “victims” in an elaborate training exercise.
The Federal Aviation Administration mandates Class 1 airports do a full-scale disaster simulation every three years. Boise Airport and around 10 other agencies participated in Thursday’s exercise, held in a training area off Zeppelin Street.
"The great thing about this exercise is we can all come together and kind of practice different areas that we want to work on," said Emergency Preparedness Officer Cameo Akins, with Ada County Paramedics.
This year’s scenario was that a charter plane’s landing gear failed to extend, causing the aircraft to lose control on the runway.
The victims and their realistic-looking injuries were carefully strewn about on the runway near a Boeing 727. Each had a role to play with specific injuries and symptoms. One woman was a passenger who became confused and disoriented, so she wandered far into the field adjacent to the runway.
Nearby, a fire burned on the tarmac, sending a tall column of black smoke into the sky next to the aircraft and volunteers. The contained blaze burned briefly, to mitigate risk due to high fire danger, an airport spokesperson said.
Firefighters from Boise Airport and Boise Fire Department donned gas masks and made their way into the “wrecked” plane. Other firefighters found the injured and either assisted them to a triage area or carried them via stretcher.
Shortly after, Ada County Paramedics arrived to begin assessing the patients.
“I died,” one woman, whose moulage had the appearance of burns all over her body, said as she exited the exercise. She had evidently succumbed to her burn wounds.
The whole scenario takes around a year to plan, Boise Airport spokesman Sean Briggs said.
Afterward, the agencies will discuss how the training went.
“Overall, the event went very well,” Briggs said near the end of the exercise.
However, there were a few “victims” who were brought to a tent for evaluation but remained unevaluated until much later, when a volunteer with simulated burn wounds came out of the tent and found a paramedic.
Other first responders soon came to tend to those victims.
The entire scenario took around an hour to perform.
"I think it went well," Akins, with Ada County Paramedics, said. "... Exercises are always designed to help you see where you can improve."