BOISE — New amenities for travelers of all kinds are open at the Boise Airport. Located just past the security checkpoint, are a new service animal relief area and a lactation room.
“The Boise Airport understands that our passengers have many different needs when travelling,” Airport Director Rebecca Hupp said in a news release. “These additions provide more options for our passengers and assist with our efforts to improve the passenger experience for everyone at the Boise Airport.”
The lactation room is for travelers who wish to use a private and sanitary environment for nursing and pumping. The room includes a sink for hand washing, a changing station and a chair. The dedicated lactation room replaces the Mamava lactation pod, which was relocated to a pre-security location.
The service animal relief area is a pet restroom within the terminal that provides travelling pets a space to relieve themselves on artificial grass. It eliminates the need for passengers to exit the terminal and pass through the security checkpoint a second time. The room includes free waste bags, a hose for washing away liquid waste and a sink for hand washing.
As part of this project, the airport also remodeled the family restroom that is located adjacent to these services.
The service animal relief area and lactation room are both required by the Federal Aviation Administration for medium hub airports. The Boise Airport will become a medium hub later this year.
The approximate construction cost for all three projects was $165,000, paid by airport passenger facility charge funds.