BOISE — The Boise Airport is continuing parking expansion projects after halting construction earlier this year due to a decrease in passengers caused by the pandemic.
Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp on Tuesday told the Boise City Council the airport has shifted priorities outlined in its BOI Upgrade plan, a capital improvement plan to increase parking, terminal and gate capacity. Projects included in the plan are passenger, employee and rental car garages as well as a concourse expansion.
While the plan called for a new employee parking garage to be constructed first, a passenger garage will be prioritized instead while demand for passenger parking is low — about 50% of pre-pandemic demand.
"It’s important that even though passenger travel is down today that we’re ready and that we’re using this time for when passenger travel returns," Hupp said.
A five-story passenger garage with more than 1,000 parking spaces — to be constructed on a surface parking lot — is currently in design phase. The design should be complete within six months, Hupp said, at which time the airport will release construction bids.
In April, BoiseDev reported the airport canceled construction of a 710-stall employee garage as passenger numbers dropped. April passenger numbers were down 94% compared to 2019.