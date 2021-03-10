BOISE — As Boise grows, its residents gain more destinations to choose from.
The Boise Airport will add Alaska Airlines flights from here to Chicago O’Hare and Austin, Texas, the airline announced Wednesday. The routes will begin June 17 and run daily year-round.
Alaska Airlines, Boise’s largest carrier, will also increase its frequency to Sacramento with flights twice daily and plans to begin non-stop service to Everett, Washington, in September.
The addition of Austin and Everett means the Boise Airport will have flights to 25 locations nationwide; Alaska Airlines serves 12 of those flights. There is already service available to Chicago via United Airlines and seasonally through American Airlines.
“I applaud Alaska Airlines and thank them for their continued investment in the Boise community,” Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in a news release. “These new routes make air travel more convenient for our residents and businesses and help strengthen Boise’s growing economy.”
The new flights to Chicago and Austin follows the February news of JetBlue adding flights from Boise to New York City’s John. F. Kennedy International Airport and Allegiant adding flights to Nashville, Tennessee.
The new service to Chicago and Austin will utilize a 76-seat Embraer 175 jet and its three-class cabin layout.
“Alaska Airlines’ announcement today is a testament to their commitment to grow with the Treasure Valley. The new flights open up markets and create greater connectivity for Boise’s residents and visitors,” Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp said in a news release. “The Boise Airport looks forward to continuing our strong partnership with Alaska Airlines long into the future.”