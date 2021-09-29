BOISE — Parking at downtown Boise meters is now free on Juneteenth.
The Boise City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance adding Juneteenth to the city’s list of holidays on which parking is free.
Juneteenth commemorates the day, June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers shared the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas. They received the news two months after the Confederacy surrendered the Civil War. It was also more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed Southern slaves.
This year, President Joe Biden signed a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday. It was the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.
Downtown Boise metered parking is free on all 12 federal holidays except Columbus Day and Inauguration Day (which is typically only observed as a paid holiday for Washington, D.C., area workers).
The average daily revenue for parking meters in June 2021 was about $12,000, according to the ordinance.
