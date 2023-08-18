Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — In light of the alarming increase in fatal crashes involving pedestrians, the city of Boise announced the adoption of Vision Zero, a goal to have zero deaths and zero injuries to pedestrians every year.

"When we see these senseless, senseless traffic deaths, they hit home in so many different ways. And they're just frustrating and sad, because we know they're preventable," Mayor Lauren McLean said at a press conference Thursday at the public library at Cole and Ustick roads. "Losing one person is one person too many."

ACHD Pedestrian Safety presser

Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar addresses members of the media during a news conference Thursday to discuss solutions to an alarming increase in pedestrian injuries and deaths in the Treasure Valley. 

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com

Recommended for you

Load comments