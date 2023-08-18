Ada County Highway District Commissioner Alexis Pickering talks during a news conference to discuss solutions to a spike in serious injury and fatal crashes involving pedestrians in the Treasure Valley.
BOISE — In light of the alarming increase in fatal crashes involving pedestrians, the city of Boise announced the adoption of Vision Zero, a goal to have zero deaths and zero injuries to pedestrians every year.
"When we see these senseless, senseless traffic deaths, they hit home in so many different ways. And they're just frustrating and sad, because we know they're preventable," Mayor Lauren McLean said at a press conference Thursday at the public library at Cole and Ustick roads. "Losing one person is one person too many."
The stretch of summer between Memorial Day and Labor Day is often referred to as the 100 deadliest days because more people are killed in traffic crashes and collisions during that time than during any other part of the year. Last year, Ada County didn't have a pedestrian or bicyclist fatality until October, Ada County Highway District Commissioner Alexis Pickering said. This year, the county has had nearly one fatality every month.
Traffic safety is made up of three E’s: engineering, education and enforcement, Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar said. In other words, traffic safety is something several organizations are involved in, including city governments, the ACHD and police departments.
“We know that this group is not enough,” Boise City Councilmember Jimmy Hallyburton said. “While this is the right partnership, it's not enough.”
According to the quarter 2 financial report this year, during periods of high vacancy in the police patrol division, which Boise is experiencing now, traffic enforcement officers are often redirected toward patrol duties. Winegar could not confirm whether or not traffic enforcement officers working in patrol duties have had an effect on accidents this year.
"I would say from anecdotal experience, not necessarily based on statistics, we are seeing more people not obeying the laws and the rules of the road," Winegar said. "If I had to point to one thing that I would think would be the biggest contributor, it's people not taking personal responsibility."
Every driver can make improvements to be safer and more aware of their surroundings, Winegar said.
"We are imploring everyone today to slow down, put away the distractions and watch out for your fellow drivers, motorcyclists, bicyclists and pedestrians," Winegar said. "For those who are motivated to drive safely only out of fear of getting a ticket, I would implore you to rethink your position. If you're willing to drive safely to avoid a traffic citation, shouldn't you be willing to drive safely to save somebody's life, whether that's your own, or somebody else's?"
After the first pedestrian-involved crash on State and 11th streets this year, the ACHD launched one of its largest endeavors to date, the Leading Pedestrian Interval Initiative. The LPI affords pedestrians additional time to cross a crosswalk before vehicles proceed through the intersection, as the walk sign begins three to five seconds before the vehicle traffic light turns green. ACHD has implemented 32 installations in five months, and has 400 more installations in the works, Pickering said.
This year, the Legislature passed a bill requiring road agencies, like the ACHD, to spend their money primarily on motor vehicles. The bill, Pickering said, has impacted what the ACHD can do to protect all users of the roads — including pedestrians.
"Our road system works best when we're serving all users and that also applies to safety. So if we're not making safety the priority for all users, then we're actually making it dangerous for everyone as well. There's this myth that if we only prioritize drivers, that that somehow just makes them safe, and that's just not true," Pickering said.
The ACHD is also creating its first safety team, dedicated to addressing issues of safety on roadways to prevent accidents from happening, Pickering said. The ACHD is currently working on its integrated five-year work plan.
"This is the perfect opportunity for folks to come to our website and tell us what is missing (from that plan)," Pickering said.
Boiseans have and continue to ask the city for safer roads and safer routes for pedestrians, McLean said. In response to the call for safety, Boise is investing in hundreds of miles of pathways around the city, creating opportunities for pedestrians to get off roads and connect between neighborhoods, schools and parks safely.
But intersections and roadways are also a mounting concern for locals, and updating infrastructure takes years of work, Pickering said.
Some projects, like the restriping of the road on 16th and Washington streets just north of downtown, have shorter timelines. According to Pickering, that restriping was completed in 10 days and makes the road safer for drivers and pedestrians. The restriping comes a couple weeks after a 16-year-old was struck and killed at the intersection.
"Every incident matters," McLean said. "And we have taken steps after incidents, when we see that there's something that can be done quickly, to address the issues."
Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com