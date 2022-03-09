BOISE — A low-cost airline will offer a new service from the Boise Airport starting in May.
Avelo — rhymes with “hello” — will begin operating at the Boise Airport, with flights between Boise and Hollywood Burbank airport beginning on May 24.
“It’s been quite some time since we’ve been able to announce a new carrier in Boise, so we’re excited to have them in our mix,” said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp at a press conference held at the airport Wednesday morning.
Flights will begin at $59 one way, and will be offered on Mondays and Fridays so travelers can plan a long weekend or a week-long trip, said Courtney Goff, communications manager for the airline. The inaugural flight will leave from Boise on Tuesday, May 24 so that operations can begin on a less busy travel day for the airport, Goff said.
Flying into smaller airports such as Hollywood Burbank offers more convenience to travelers, Goff said.
“That is one of Avelo’s models: we want to take you to those secondary airports where you don’t spend as much time in the airport and you spend more time in your destination,” Goff said.
Flying from Hollywood Burbank is “much easier” than flying from LAX, Goff said. “You can be from your car to your gate at the Burbank Airport in less than 20 minutes easily through TSA,” she said.
The airport is also close to Universal Studios, Studio City, and the Rose Bowl Stadium, Goff said.
Having another California location serving Boise will help draw visitors to the Boise area, said Bill Connors, president and CEO of the Boise Chamber of Commerce.
“In the convention world, if you have more lift, as they call it, you are a more attractive city for conventions, tourists, and commerce,” Connors said. “So it’s a great day for Boise,” he said, congratulating Rebecca Hupp for being “one of the best airport directors in the United States for attracting yet another airline and another great route to Boise.”