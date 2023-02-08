Holiday Travel

An Alaska Airlines jet taxis to the runway for takeoff at Boise Airport in this December 2022 photo.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Boise Airport traffic surpassed pre-pandemic passenger traffic last year, setting a new record.

In 2022, BOI’s passenger traffic came in at 4.5 million, nine percent over 2019’s record year, according to a news release.

