Boise Airport traffic surpassed pre-pandemic passenger traffic last year, setting a new record.
In 2022, BOI’s passenger traffic came in at 4.5 million, nine percent over 2019’s record year, according to a news release.
Boise Airport traffic surpassed pre-pandemic passenger traffic last year, setting a new record.
In 2022, BOI’s passenger traffic came in at 4.5 million, nine percent over 2019’s record year, according to a news release.
“The explosive growth we’ve seen in the Treasure Valley certainly correlates to an increased demand for air service,” Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp said. “We expect traffic in 2023 to continue to be strong, which is why we’ve been working so hard to ensure the Boise Airport is prepared for that growth.”
In August, the publication Simple Flying named Boise the 10th fastest growing airport in the United States, behind Orange County. And in 2020 and 2021, Boise was the 61st-busiest airport in the country.
To prepare, the airport has been expanding its TSA security checkpoint and plans to add a new concourse. Construction on Concourse A is expected in 2026, according to the release.
The airport expects to break ground this spring on a $66 million Phase 1 plan to upgrade its rental car facilities. The plan is to be done by mid-2025.
Phase 1 will include a 600,000-plus-square-foot ready/return garage with almost 1,100 stalls. This is where customers will pick up and drop off vehicles. This phase will also include customer service areas, offices for the rental car companies and a covered walkway to the terminal.
Phase 2 will include a quick-turn area for fueling, cleaning and car wash, according to the presentation. The garage will be connected to the ready/return garage by ramps. Construction is estimated for 2027 because a tenant in the area has a lease extending to 2027. The budget is just below $29 million, according to the presentation.
Despite the growth, Boise’s airport has seen some changes recently with flights. Last year, JetBlue canceled its flight between Boise and New York City. Alaska Airlines also suspended a few flights.
A new airline, aha! Airlines, announced last June it would fly between Boise and Reno, Nevada. The airline then ceased all operations and filed for bankruptcy just around a week ahead of the scheduled start date.
Sign up today for one of our great newsletters and get headlines right in your inbox every morning.
Sign up now!
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.