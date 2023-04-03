March 30 snow marker at Bogus

Daily snowfall marker at Bogus Basin on March 30, 2023.

 Bogus Basin website image

The snowfall that has delayed springtime soirees has befit some more skiing days.

Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area on Saturday announced that the record-breaking snow that blanketed the Treasure Valley in March will extend the mountain's ski season to May. The tentative closing date of May 6 would mark the latest Bogus Basin has offered lift operations in its 80-year history, according to a news release.

