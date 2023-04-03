The snowfall that has delayed springtime soirees has befit some more skiing days.
Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area on Saturday announced that the record-breaking snow that blanketed the Treasure Valley in March will extend the mountain's ski season to May. The tentative closing date of May 6 would mark the latest Bogus Basin has offered lift operations in its 80-year history, according to a news release.
“Bogus Basin’s 80th Anniversary winter has truly been a fairytale season with phenomenal conditions," General Manager Brad Wilson said in the release. "Record seasons like this remind us how much Bogus Basin means to this community.”
Bogus Basin's base measured 116 inches of snow on Saturday, and the mountain received 119 inches of snow in March alone — more than it got in January (36 inches) and February (48 inches) combined, the release said. A base depth of 100 inches or more has only occurred "a few times in the area's history," most recently in March 2019, the release said.
The ski hill will cap its season with an aMAYzing 100″ Party, weather and conditions permitting, on Saturday, May 6. Lift tickets will be available to purchase for non-pass holders. Additionally, spring season passes remain available for purchase for $139.
More information on Bogus Basin's spring schedule, passes and pricing are available at bogusbasin.org.