After this week's sudden snowfall, Bogus Basin announced Wednesday that winter operations will reopen for one more day.
The resort will reopen on Saturday to give Idahoans one more opportunity for winter fun.
Several inches of snow have fallen in the past week at Bogus Basin, prompting the special event.
It all began with a quip from Bogus Basin's social media, which shared a photo of the snowfall with the caption, "Due to supply chain issues, your February order of snow has now been delivered. We apologize for any inconvenience."
Thousands reacted to the post, prompting the name "Supply Chain Saturday."
"With more snowfall in the last 48 hours than we saw all of February and March, the year-round staff will be working hard over the next few days to put the mountain back together and run for this special one day offering," Director of Mountain Operations Nate Shake said in a news release. "This is an opportunity to thank our community for their support over this long, dry season. We appreciate your willingness to fill in as needed to pull off this reopening."
Bogus Basin will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Lift ticket prices are discounted and advance online purchase at bogusbasin.org is recommended. Deer Point, Morning Star and Coach chairlifts will be in operation. Season pass holders are welcome.