BOISE — Bogus Basin announced it will open "top-to-bottom skiing and snowboarding" Friday through Sunday, starting this week.
The nonprofit recreation area will open this Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., beginning its three-day operations.
Bogus Basin said it attributes its early opening to its new snowmaking operations, which started last season.
"We wouldn’t be opening without snowmaking” said Bogus Basin General Manager Brad Wilson in a press release. “We are really excited that the new snowmaking system, along with a little help from Mother Nature, has given us more control over when we can start the season.”
The recreation area said in the release that it plans to open full seven-day operations on Saturday, Dec. 7. The full opening last year came on Dec. 8.
The Deer Point and Coach Chairlifts, as well as the Explorer, Easy Rider and Discovery surface carpets, will all be open during three-day operations.
Ticket prices will be reduced, and more information can be found at bogusbasin.org.
The J.R. Simplot Lodge, rental and retail shops, and lessons will all be operating starting Friday. The Pioneer Lodge will be open for restrooms and locker access only.
The Glade Runner Mountain Coaster will not operate, due to construction on the Morning Star Chairlift, and the tubing hill and Nordic Center are not scheduled to operate over the weekend.