BOISE — Weather permitting, Bogus Basin will open Dec. 4 for seven-day-a-week skiing. Some can start the ski season even sooner, as the mountain will open this weekend for eligible season pass holders.
Leaders for the nonprofit announced Wednesday that top-to-bottom skiing and riding opens to eligible season pass holders over Thanksgiving weekend. Deer Point Express and Coach chairlifts and Easy Rider and Explorer surface lifts will operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Snowmaking in recent weeks, focused on the Showcase and Coach's Corner runs as well as the Explorer Terrain Park, allowed for a limited opening this weekend.
“I couldn’t be more pleased with what our snowmaking team has done to make this happen,” said General Manager Brad Wilson. “It’s awesome we can open top-to-bottom on Showcase exclusively on machine made snow. More trails will be added as soon as weather permits.”
Also this weekend, lodges will open and the ski and snowboard school will open for private lessons. The Glade Runner Mountain Coaster opens this weekend, as well.
Bogus Basin will close then Monday through Saturday, Dec. 4, when officials expect the mountain will fully open to non-pass holders as well as pass holders.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!