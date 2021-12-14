Bogus Basin will open its Pine Creek backside chairlift on Wednesday and will launch night skiing this Friday, the non-profit ski resort announced on Tuesday afternoon, after receiving more than two feet of snow in recent days.
Snow continues to fall on the mountain 16 miles north of Boise. Bogus opened for limited operations on Thanksgiving this year, thanks to snowmaking; now, natural snow is allowing more of the resort to open up.
Pine Creek, also known as Chair No. 6, opens an additional face of the mountain to skiers and snowboarders, on top of the entire frontside of the mountain, which opened on Tuesday. Several groomed runs will be open, the resort said.
Then, starting Friday, night skiing will extend the frontside skiing into the evening hours.
“The appeal of twilight skiing and snowboarding has boomed in recent years and we’re excited to light up the slopes for everyone,” said Nate Shake, director of mountain operations, in a news release.
Night skiing extends the hours for skiing until 10 p.m., adding an additional five and a half hours to the ski day. Bogus Basin also has been offering a nights-only season pass since 2016 for $99, allowing skiers and boarders an affordable way to access the mountain from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Last year, it extended that nights-only pass by an hour to start at 3 p.m., bringing what the resort called “a significant increase in twilight visits,” which helped spread skier visits out over each day.
Shake said, “Stay tuned for further updates. We expect cold temperatures and significant snowfall to continue through the week, and plan to open more terrain for the weekend and add more groomed runs.”
Bogus also announced Tuesday that its upper Pioneer Lodge will open for full food and beverage service on Thursday; and the resort is planning a “Shred with Santa” event for kids Saturday from noon to 2 p.m., at which kids can join Santa on the slopes.