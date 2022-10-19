Bogus skiing (copy)

Bogus Basin is holding a job fair Oct. 22 in anticipation of hiring 500 workers for the winter season. 

 Photo courtesy of Bogus Basin

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Bogus Basin will host a job fair Saturday at its downtown office; the nonprofit ski area is planning to hire more than 500 seasonal employees for the upcoming winter season. 

The job fair will be held 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 22 at the ski resort's sales office, located at 2600 N. Bogus Basin Road. 

Recommended for you

Load comments