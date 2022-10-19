Bogus Basin will host a job fair Saturday at its downtown office; the nonprofit ski area is planning to hire more than 500 seasonal employees for the upcoming winter season.
The job fair will be held 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 22 at the ski resort's sales office, located at 2600 N. Bogus Basin Road.
Hiring managers will be at the fair to discuss opportunities with potential candidates, according to a press release from the ski area. Available positions include lift operators, ticket sellers, ski grooming equipment operators, food and beverage positions, ski and snowboard instructors, snow tubing attendants, rental shop workers and more.
Employees are eligible for a number of benefits, including a free all-access winter season pass, transportation to and from the recreation area, discounts on food and beverage items, ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rentals, and retail merchandise, the release said.
“We’re looking for motivated individuals who are interested in joining our team for a special winter season at Bogus Basin, our 80th Anniversary,” General Manager Brad Wilson said in the release.
There is a range of full and part-time positions available.
“Bogus Basin has something for anyone seeking an engaging job at one of the Treasure Valley’s favorite destinations,” Shelby Deaton, human resources director, said in the release.