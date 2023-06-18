Summer is fast approaching, which means the Bogus Basin summer season is set to kick off.
According to a news release from Bogus Basin, the series starts June 23 with a full range of outdoor activities and recreation available to visitors seven days a week.
Bogus Basin is one of the region’s premier outdoor recreation areas. The mountain, which reaches over 7,500 feet in elevation, is located 18 miles northeast of downtown Boise.
Included in this summer’s events are the Music on the Mountain Concert Series — shows are scheduled every other Saturday from June 24-Sept. 2; a community race series for mountain bikes and runners; yoga on the mountain; Music on the Patio performances; guided nature hikes; and much more.
Additionally, the Glade Runner, which is Idaho’s only mountain coaster, will operate daily. Ditto for Bogus’ climbing wall, bungee trampoline, gem panning, summer tubing and Morning Star Express chairlift which can assist visitors to scenic rides and bike transport.
“We are excited to announce the opening of Bogus Basin’s 2023 summer season and continued celebration of 80 years in the community,” Jamie Zolber, the mountain’s director of skier services, said in the release. “This summer, there will be no shortage of opportunities for guests to connect with nature, create lasting memories, and enjoy all that the area has to offer.
In the news release, Bogus Basin said that early season trail conditions at The Basin Gravity Park — the 20-mile trail network at the mountain — are expected to be exceptional. Also, several miles of new trails will be unveiled this summer.
Bogus Basin also announced that it is now hiring for its summer season. For more information, go online to bogusbasin.org