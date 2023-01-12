Originally published Jan. 11 on KTVB.COM.
Several Idaho search crews rescued a man after he lost both his skis in a small avalanche on the back side of Bogus Basin on Monday night.
The overnight search required several well-equipped teams, including 15 members of the Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue Unit. According to a Facebook post, the skier traveled out of bounds at the mountain area in the dark and ended up in a backcountry canyon.
To assist the Bogus Basin ski patrol team in locating the man, the Boise County Sheriff's Office brought in the Idaho search and rescue team. The 15 members split into ski teams, one snowshoe team and an operations team.
Using a snow pit, crews determined the missing skier was in an area with "significant avalanche risk," based on his last known location and travel direction.
Fortunately, the Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue Unit made voice contact with the man and pinpointed his location "somewhere deep in a backcountry canyon." The skier was located early Tuesday morning, according to Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue Unit's Facebook post.
The potentially lifesaving efforts took all available resources. With the avalanche danger, Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue Unit brought in the Idaho National Guard for a hoist evacuation. However, the aircraft was unable to fly due to heavy fog.
Bogus Basin snow cats rescued the man after he was directed to a nearby cat track. Search crews used avalanche beacons, snow probes and snow shovels while calling out for the man in order to make voice contact.
He was not injured in the incident.
In its Facebook post, the Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue Unit provided the following reminders for those recreating in mountain areas and at Bogus Basin:
