Crews work to find skier at Bogus Basin

Several Idaho search crews rescued a man after he lost both his skis in a small avalanche on the back side of Bogus Basin on Monday night.

 Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue Unit

Originally published Jan. 11 on KTVB.COM.

