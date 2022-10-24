Support Local Journalism


Bogus Basin has announced a Nov. 24 target date to open for the ski season – Thanksgiving Day – and unveiled nearly $5 million in improvements on the mountain it’s completed in time for the winter season.

The upgrades include two new runs, expanded and improved beginner terrain, doubling of pumping capacity for snowmaking, and new RFID technology for automatic registering of passes or lift tickets as skiers or snowboarders approach the lifts, without having to pause to have their tickets checked.

New lights on Superior

New lighting has been installed on the Superior run, allowing the black-diamond ski run at Bogus Basin to open for night skiing this winter.
RFID gates on Coach

New RFID, or radio-frequency identification, gates have been installed on the Coach chairlift at Bogus Basin.

