BOGUS BASIN — Local ski resort Bogus Basin paid a $52,680 fine to the Environmental Protection Agency for using improper construction techniques.
The Environmental Protection Agency penalized the resort for violating construction safety requirements. According to an EPA press release, Bogus Basin installed a retention dam, created a 42-acre-foot storage pond for snow-making and conducted a chairlift replacement without conducting the correct inspections. The EPA also claims the resort failed to maintain best practices and had a deficient plan to stop potential pollution of stormwater.
Bogus Basin officials did not return requests for comment Tuesday.
The EPA learned about these violations when it conducted an unannounced facility inspection in June 2019 and a followup inspection in September 2019.
The EPA investigation was concluded under an Expedited Settlement Agreement, which offers "business and industry a faster, more streamlined process to resolve permit violations with monetary penalties commensurate to the severity of the violations," the release said.