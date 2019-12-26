BOISE — With an eye toward both environmental and financial sustainability, Bogus Basin has launched a new transportation initiative that includes new bus service, a new park-and-ride lot and reserving the entire main parking lot at its lower lodge for carpools.
The plan was developed over the past year with help from surveys, stakeholder input and research conducted by a team of Executive MBA students at Boise State University.
“It was a combination of, on the busiest days, our parking lots were getting busier, and also we’re stepping up our efforts around sustainability and stewardship,” said Susan Saad, director of the Boise-area ski resort's community and customer relations.
Parking has been a growing issue at ski areas across the country, including at Bogus. Saad said she recently participated in a ski industry conference panel focusing on how resorts are “looking to find creative solutions for encouraging ride-sharing in a way that reduces emissions and helps with kind of the growth of the industry.”
In other states, some ski resorts have begun charging for parking.
“At this time, we are not considering that,” Saad said Thursday.
Bogus Basin — a nonprofit, community-owned ski resort — signed a renewable license agreement with the city of Boise for a Bogus Basin park-and-ride lot, with a new location northeast of downtown at 750 Mountain Cove Road by the Fort Boise softball fields.
“One of the challenges we’ve been having with park-and-ride lots is that with so much construction in Boise, we’ve been having to move from lot to lot over the years,” Saad said. “So this gives us a permanent location that will be identified as Bogus Basin’s park-and-ride lot.”
The new lot will be the park-and-ride bus stop for the resort’s new "adult" public shuttle service, which began Thursday, as well as a parking site for the ride-sharing public. The shuttle was created for adults, but they can bring children. The resort also is continuing to offer a youth bus service.
The new adult public shuttle service will leave Fort Boise at 8:30 and 11 a.m, and make the return trip at 3, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. The shuttle will cost $10, cash only, for either one-way or round-trip service. Passengers under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. The service will be offered weekends and holiday periods only, including through the Christmas break, running through Jan. 5.
Passengers will ride on a new 24-passenger, airport-style shuttle bus.
“Our adult guests indicated that they’d prefer to ride in a more comfortable vehicle, not a school bus,” Saad said. “We hired a professional driver with experience on mountain roads.”
Corporate sponsorship from Idaho Central Credit Union enabled Bogus to acquire two new airport-style buses.
One will run to and from the mountain. The other will circulate constantly throughout the ski resort's main parking lot, and up to the Nordic lodge, to deliver customers to and from the lower Simplot Lodge — including those who will now have to park farther from the lodge because they didn’t carpool.
Bogus Basin also will continue to offer a youth public bus service on weekends and holiday periods, in cooperation with Cascade Student Transportation, the same company that oversees busing in the West Ada School District. That bus also will cost $10, and will make stops in Meridian, Eagle and at Fort Boise. The minimum age to ride alone is 12. Schedule information is online at bogusbasin.org; click on “The Mountain” and then “Getting here.”
The resort also is stepping up its employee and volunteer transportation programs to increase parking space availability for guests. Those efforts include leasing seven Ada County Highway District Commuteride vans seasonally, along with an employee bus running on weekends.
The priority parking lot for carpools, defined as vehicles with three or more occupants, will likely be the most visible change to regular Bogus Basin visitors. On weekends and holidays throughout peak season at the resort, the lot will be staffed with five employees from MAV Event Services, who will enforce the carpool-only restrictions.
Saad said the resort already has heard from grateful customers who say the carpool parking lot has made life easier for families with kids on busy holidays and weekends.
The resort also has hired an environmental education and stewardship coordinator, Dirk Anderson, who is charged with expanding environmental education programming and improving environmental stewardship. Among his initial projects are introducing recycling programs, supporting the transportation initiatives and examining energy consumption and materials usage at Bogus.
Anderson, who came on board in June, said in a news release, “The fact that Bogus Basin has created this position shows that it is interested in becoming a champion for sustainability. The transportation initiatives are an important step in the right direction.”
Bogus Basin also will be working with ACHD on a new ridesharing app called “Share the Ride Idaho.” The app is expected to be unveiled in early 2020.