BOISE — For the first time in its 79-year history, Bogus Basin this year is offering a year-round pass, called the True Bogus Season Pass.
Season pass sales start Feb. 19, and the lowest deals of the year will be offered through Feb. 28.
The new year-round pass will go for $449 per adult this month and start at $569 after March 1. It includes unlimited access to alpine and Nordic skiing and snowboarding in the winter, season-long mountain bike park lift access and scenic lift/hiking access in summer. True Bogus Season Pass holders will also receive benefits such as free tickets to partner resorts, discounted activities at Bogus Basin, and free membership in the Powder Alliance — a reciprocal season pass program at 18 different ski resorts.
There will also be new pass options for families this year.
“We believe strongly in keeping outdoor recreation affordable for families, and are proud to announce that we are introducing three new family season pass options priced under $500,” Bogus Basin General Manager Brad Wilson said in a press release.
- Summer mountain bike season pass: $149/adult
- Winter season pass, Alpine lift access: $369/adult; $499 starting March 1
- Midweek season pass: $199/adult; $299 starting March 1
- Twilight season pass, for use after 3 p.m.: $129/adult; $149 starting March 1
- Spring season pass, starting March 15 through the end of this winter season: $109/adult
- Nordic season pass (cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, fat tire biking): $129/adult
Bogus, a nonprofit resort less than 20 miles north of Boise, has seen high demand this year while operating on a limited capacity because of COVID-19.
The resort has recently expanded snowmaking operations and installed a high-speed chairlift and mountain bike park.