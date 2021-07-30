We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
On Friday evening, authorities discovered the body of a Gem County senior who had been missing since Wednesday.
According to a release from Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder, officers responded to reports of a maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee submerged in the canal, just off Little Freezeout Road in southwestern Gem County.
"One male was found inside and was deceased. The man is believed to be missing Gem County man Herbert "Sonny" George Snow, 84. There was no indication of foul play, and the matter is not under investigation. The Sheriff’s Office extends condolences to the family and thanks to all in the community who assisted in the search for Mr. Snow."
Snow reportedly left his residence around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday driving a maroon 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee, with Idaho license plate No. 1G67964, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The original emergency alert indicated that he may have been headed to the Washington or Payette county areas or to Oregon. He reportedly left without shoes and was thought to be disoriented. Later leads extended the search to the Garden Valley area where he was know to go.
By Thursday, the search was refocused back on Gem County, with officers flying the many waterways within the county, including the Payette River. Continued ground searches of canals and other potential locations became the emphasis of Friday's search, leading to the body's discovery.