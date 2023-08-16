Police sirens crime scene tape (ISJ)

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The body of a Caldwell man who went missing was found Wednesday morning in a canal. 

Jay Hartsock, 85, was reported missing at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday after he didn't return home from a fishing trip near the Lower Dam area of Lake Lowell, according to a Canyon County Sheriff's Office news release. Idaho State Police issued an endangered missing person alert for Hartsock about three hours later.

Recommended for you

Load comments