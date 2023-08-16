...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 106.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Weiser
River. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The body of a Caldwell man who went missing was found Wednesday morning in a canal.
Jay Hartsock, 85, was reported missing at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday after he didn't return home from a fishing trip near the Lower Dam area of Lake Lowell, according to a Canyon County Sheriff's Office news release. Idaho State Police issued an endangered missing person alert for Hartsock about three hours later.
Hartsock's body was recovered at around 6 a.m. Wednesday from a canal hear Highway 19 and Allendale Road, the release said, following Tuesday's hourslong search.
"At this time, deputies believe Hartsock accidentally entered the swift-moving canal water below the dam and died as a result of accidental drowning," the release said.