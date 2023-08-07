Tyler Beyer missing person (copy)

Tyler Beyer

 Boise County Sheriff's Office Facebook

Originally published Aug. 4 on KTVB.COM.

The body of a U.S. Forest Service employee who went missing in March during a snowmobile trip northeast of Lowman was recovered on Friday, Boise County Sheriff Scott Turner told KTVB.

