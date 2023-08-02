Boise River snorkel training.jpeg

An Ada County Sheriff's Office dive team member was doing snorkeling training in the Boise River by the Parkcenter Bridge when they located male human remains on Saturday, July 22. 

A man missing since 2017 was found in the Boise River in July.

Christopher Glass, of Boise, who went missing in February 2017 at 58 years old, was found submerged near the Parkcenter Bridge on July 23, according to a report released by the Ada County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday.

