Originally published June 23 on KTVB.COM.
The Canyon County Coroner removed a body found next to a canal in Nampa on Thursday.
Officials said the body was at the location for a long period of time, so its gender and identity is unknown.
The body was found next to a canal located on private property at 11761 Moss Lane. The scene is now clear.
The body is the second one discovered in Canyon County this week. An unidentified body was recovered from Indian Creek in Caldwell on Wednesday.
This is a developing story.
