An investigation is underway after a decomposed body was found partially submerged in the Boise River on Thursday evening, an Ada County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told KTVB.
An investigation is underway after a decomposed body was found partially submerged in the Boise River on Thursday evening, an Ada County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told KTVB.
Police said a group of people recreating in the Boise River found the body after smelling an odor just south of East Whitby Lane in Eagle around 6:40 p.m. The body was located on the banks of the river.
Officials have not yet identified the body, or the person's gender, based on its condition. The sheriff's office said there are no immediate signs of a crime, but they are still investigating.
The Ada County coroner, Eagle police and additional investigators are gathering evidence. Crime tape was set up in the area where the body was found along the Boise River Greenbelt, and officials are asking people to avoid the general area. The Greenbelt is still open.
An Ada County spokesperson told KTVB the body appears to have been there for an extended period of time.
The sheriff's office said it will provide more information as it becomes available, and the Ada County coroner will identify the person.
