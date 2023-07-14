Body found Boise River

A body was found on the bank of the Boise River in Eagle on Thursday. 

 Ada County Sheriff's Office

Originally published July 13 on KTVB.COM.

An investigation is underway after a decomposed body was found partially submerged in the Boise River on Thursday evening, an Ada County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told KTVB.

