Authorities in Oregon have concluded the search for 53-year-old Deborah Hendrichs of Star after locating a body and identification belonging to Hendrichs along Interstate 84 near Meacham on Saturday.
Hendrichs disappeared from I-84 near Meacham on Jan. 11 after running out of gas. According to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, she drove off in her husband’s black Toyota RAV4, which they shared, following an argument early that morning.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post it had concluded its investigation at about 1 p.m. Saturday after searchers notified the department’s Incident Command that a body had been found on the east side of the interstate near milepost 238.
In March, the Jon Francis Foundation said a search was planned for the first week of May after weather conditions improved in the targeted area.
K-9 teams located a wallet and other items matching those described in the search plan early on in the search, and the wallet contained identification belonging to Deborah Hendrichs, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office said.
A team of law enforcement officers was deployed to secure the scene while drone and K-9 strike teams were reassigned to the areas near where the items were located, resulting in the body being discovered shortly after, according to the sheriff’s office.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office said Hendrichs’ family members have been notified.
Oregon State Police, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and other searchers responded to the scene for recovery of the body, the sheriff’s office said.
“We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family of Deb Hendrichs. It has been our privilege to help bring her home,” the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
This is a developing story and may be updated.