CALDWELL — Despite not having pedals on their bikes, the 3-year-olds were ready for action.
Sitting atop Strider bikes — pedal-less bikes young children can scoot with their feet — they donned full-face BMX helmets for safety. As the rhythms of Reel 2 Real’s “I Like to Move It” played across the BMX track, the kids sprang forward down into the first curve. Then came the real work — striding over a series of jumps and rounding another curve.
The pint-size riders were the first competitors of the day in the USA BMX Gem State Nationals at the Caldwell BMX track (4700 Skyway Street, Caldwell). Riders of all ages and experience levels are competing, some hoping to qualify for additional BMX events. The event is free for the public to attend and runs from Friday through Sunday, with races beginning Saturday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. Parking in the designated area is $10 per day.
This weekend is the first time in 25 years that Caldwell has hosted a nationals event, said Ben Sinsel, assistant track operator. The track hosted a “gold cup” in 2020, which is smaller scale, he said.
“It’s amazing to get one of these back,” Sinsel said. He and other local volunteers have been working to get the track set up and ready for the weekend.
BMX, or bicycle motocross, is an Olympic sport that involves racing a bicycle with a group of other cyclists around a track. Often it features off-road racing and trick riding.
Caldwell’s track has three turns and three sections of back-to-back steep jumps. Racing groups are broken down by gender, age, and level of experience, which is based on how many races a participant has won.
If riders are worried about getting hurt, they hardly show it. Cyclists barrel down the track at top speed, only pausing momentarily on the curves or to catch some air off of a jump here and there — usually toward the end, once they have cemented their placement in the race.
Sometimes riders do get tangled, or veer off the track, leading to bumps, bruises, sprains, and broken bones.
Angie Desomber, of Boise, had four sons competing on Friday ranging in age from 6 to 14. Although Noah, the 6-year-old, was shy about speaking with the Idaho Press reporter he had just met, he was proud to share that he had won his first race that day.
“I beat everybody!” he said, despite slipping a pedal, added his mother.
Angie Desomber said she and her husband, Kyle, did not have access to BMX as a sport growing up. But when they lived in Walla Walla, they started bringing their kids to the BMX track there.
“Lots of boys out there, and volunteers got us started,” Kyle Desomber said. “Then we came (to the Treasure Valley, and it’s a lot more serious of an environment, a lot more opportunities.”
“There’s a more robust bike scene,” Angie Desomber said.
BMX competitions happen throughout the summer, she said. The Desomber youth’s interest in BMX have led them to competitions in Redmond, Oregon; Grand Junction, Colorado; and Salt Lake City.
“It’s a lot of travel,” Angie Desomber said. “You could go every weekend if you wanted to, and sometimes, we do.”
Though Caldwell BMX was not selected to be a site for a nationals race next year, Sinsel said the board of Idaho BMX plans to keep trying.
“Our goal is to make this track the one to go to in the Northwest,” Sinsel said.