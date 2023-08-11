Support Local Journalism


CALDWELL — Despite not having pedals on their bikes, the 3-year-olds were ready for action.

Three-year-old competitors gather at the starting line during the USA BMX Gem State Nationals at Caldwell BMX on Friday.

Sitting atop Strider bikes — pedal-less bikes young children can scoot with their feet — they donned full-face BMX helmets for safety. As the rhythms of Reel 2 Real’s “I Like to Move It” played across the BMX track, the kids sprang forward down into the first curve. Then came the real work — striding over a series of jumps and rounding another curve.

Racers ride through a series of jumps during the USA BMX Gem State Nationals at Caldwell BMX on Friday.
A pair of racers crash during the USA BMX Gem State Nationals at Caldwell BMX.
Racers fly through a series of jumps during at the USA BMX Gem State Nationals at Caldwell BMX on Friday.
Competitors race around a banked turn at Caldwell BMX during the USA BMX Gem State Nationals on Friday.
Racers gather after a moto during the USA BMX Gem State Nationals at Caldwell BMX on Friday.

