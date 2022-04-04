...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ tonight.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds will create blowing dust
which will reduce visibility. In the Snake Plain the strongest
winds will be in the late afternoon and early evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
An activity room for neurodiverse guests in Meridian YMCA’s THRIVE center in this May 2021 file photo. Blue Cross Idaho donated $2 million for THRIVE center will be built at the Downtown Boise YMCA.
Blue Cross of Idaho announced last week a $2 million donation to Treasure Valley YMCA.
The money will be used to build a second THRIVE center as part of the new Downtown Boise YMCA project, according to a Blue Cross of Idaho press release.
The THRIVE center (Together Helping Realize Inclusive Victories Everyday) is a safe space for those who are on the autism spectrum or have physical or cognitive disabilities, the release said. Blue Cross of Idaho previously donated $1 million to build a THRIVE center at the South Meridian YMCA.
The new THRIVE center will launch with the completion of the new Downtown Boise YMCA. The project aims to break ground in 2023.
“Blue Cross of Idaho is honored to once again partner with the Treasure Valley YMCA to ensure that all Idaho children have a chance to grow and thrive,” Dave Ward, Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO for Blue Cross of Idaho, said in the release. “The creation of the first THRIVE center at the South Meridian YMCA proved to be successful, and it seemed only fitting to support a second center in downtown Boise. We are committed to the health of all Idahoans which is why we are proud to invest in such a worthy cause.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that one in 44 children in the United States has autism spectrum disorder (ASD), which translates to 9,000 children in Idaho, the release said. The THRIVE center will be an environment for kids and families to feel safe and welcome, build confidence, be active, have fun, feel successful, and more importantly feel included, the release said.
“We believe in a Y for everyone,” David Duro, President and CEO of the Treasure Valley Family YMCA, said in the release. “That means we believe everyone, regardless of age, ability or background have the opportunity to reach their full potential with dignity. We are grateful to partner with Blue Cross of Idaho to create a second THRIVE center within the Treasure Valley to provide even more life-changing, inclusive and adaptive programming for the community.”