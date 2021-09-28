BOISE — An “emergency blood shortage” is threatening the supply of blood to hospitals, prompting the American Red Cross to ask the public to schedule blood donation appointments.
“Donors of all blood types — especially type O — are urged to make an appointment to give now and in the weeks ahead to overcome this current shortage,” said a press release from the organization.
People can sign up in three ways: using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Hospitals rely on a steady supply of blood donations to serve the patients in their care. Ideally, hospitals carry a five-day supply of type O blood, the most needed blood type, the release said. Recently, supplies of type O blood have dropped below a half-day's supply at times, the release said.
Two factors have slowed donations: people returning to in-person work, and people deciding not to donate because of the delta variant of COVID-19.
In August, as cases of COVID-19 spiked, blood donor turnout decreased 10%, even while distribution to hospitals held steady, “significantly outpacing blood donations in recent weeks,” the release said. Supplies of donated blood are at their lowest for this time of year since 2015, the release said.
“Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds as donors are more available to give than during the busy summer months, but this year has presented a unique and serious challenge,” Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer for the American Red Cross, said in the release.
“While it’s clear the pandemic continues to weigh heavily on our minds, the Red Cross asks the public to remember donating blood is essential to the many patients that rely on lifesaving transfusions every day.”
The organization is offering incentives for people to donate. Anyone who donates through Sept. 30 will receive a coupon via email for a free haircut from Sports Clips, and a football-themed t-shirt while supplies last, the release said. October donors can choose between an emailed coupon for a free Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich or a “$5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.”
People can donate by signing up for an appointment at a blood drive, typically organized by an outside community organization, or a dedicated blood donation center. Prospective donors are asked to schedule an appointment ahead of visiting a blood drive.