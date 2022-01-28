BOISE — Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.
“The need for blood is constant,” said Matthew Ochsner, regional communications director for the Red Cross. “Blood can’t be manufactured. The only way that blood arrives on hospital shelves is through the generosity of donors.”
But at the moment, the U.S. is experiencing the worst shortage of blood in almost a decade, Ochsner said. Red Cross officials are encouraging the public to make a donation appointment, walk in to donate without an appointment, or organize blood drives. All blood types are needed, Ochsner said.
“We understand it may be a little difficult right now to make a blood appointment for today, tomorrow ... but if you can’t find an appointment spot, please make an appointment to give in the weeks ahead because the need is always going to be there,” Ochsner said. “We are really working hard as an organization to build up that blood supply hospitals depend on.”
Prospective donors can also now show up to a donation facility or blood drive without an appointment, also referred to as a “walk-in,” but they may experience longer wait times to donate, Ochsner said.
If an organization is interested in hosting a blood drive, its members can visit RedCrossBlood.org to learn more, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767) and a representative can walk them through the process, Ochsner said.
The shortage was one of the reasons that Saint Alphonsus Health System officials asked the state of Idaho to reimplement crisis standards of care. Patients involved in traumatic accidents often need blood to save their lives, as well as many other kinds of patients, including cancer patients.
A handful of factors are driving the blood shortage, Ochsner said. Blood donation often drops during winter months due to larger circulation of seasonal illnesses such as cold and flu, he said. The circulation of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has led people to miss or cancel blood donation appointments, and concerns about the virus’s spread have led to the cancellation of community-organized blood drives, Ochsner said.
In addition, the Red Cross, like workplaces around the country, is dealing with staffing shortages due to both the omicron surge and hiring difficulties. To address the hiring difficulties, the organization has pledged $25 million to increase wages and incentives, Ochsner said.