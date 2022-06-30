The Willowcreek Fire in Malheur County, Oregon, remained around 45% contained as of Thursday morning, according to a news release.
From Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, the fire grew from an estimated 15,000 acres to around 40,000 acres. There was not an updated acreage estimate available Thursday morning.
“We’re getting around it,” Vale Bureau of Land Management Fire Duty Officer Justin Fenton said in a news release. “We’re continuing to patrol and monitor, and crews are focusing on putting out hot spots.”
Thursday called for hotter and drier weather, with light winds, the release said. The fire, which is burning in grass and sagebrush on private and public land, is not threatening any structures and no evacuations have been ordered.
The Vale Bureau of Land Management has enough resources to manage the fire with support from contract operators and local Rangeland Protection Associations, the release said. The Vale BLM released two engines from neighboring agencies and expected to release more on Thursday.
Smoke from the fire closed Interstate 84 from Ontario, Oregon, to Baker City, Oregon, on Tuesday night. The interstate has since reopened.
The current national wildland fire preparedness level is two, out of a possible five. By this time last year, the U.S. was already at preparedness level four.
So far this year, 33,592 fires have burned nearly 3.8 million acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
Through the same time period in 2021, 30,626 fires had burned 1.4 million acres.
There are currently 52 active large fires across the country but just two are nearby — the Willowcreek Fire in Oregon and one in Idaho.
Idaho’s fire is the Sugar Loaf Fire, about five miles west of Eden, which is in Jerome County northwest of Twin Falls. The Sugar Loaf Fire was estimated at 5,000 acres as of Thursday morning, according to the Idaho Bureau of Land Management.
"Most of the active fire (is) out, but crews continue to build containment lines and mop up hot spots," Idaho BLM said on Facebook. "Access to the fire is difficult and crews will be working with aircraft to secure the fires edge."