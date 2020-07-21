BOISE — A group of BLM Boise activists have gathered on Boise State University's campus this afternoon for the start of an anti-racism rally.
Over 100 Black Lives Matter protesters are chanting in one Boise location. A speaker is calling for the elimination of qualified immunity for police officers. pic.twitter.com/UqLoAB5PFM— Blake Jones (@jonesblakej) July 21, 2020
Meanwhile, roughly 150-200 counterprotesters gathered in Cecil D. Andrus Park, just outside the state Capitol. The group — many of whom are carrying American flags, Trump flags and signs in support of police — started marching toward Boise City Hall just after 5:30 p.m.
Police are on high alert for this evening's events and have set up barricades around Boise City Hall.
“The Boise Police Department has received information of threatening violence at the event, and we do have safety concerns for people in attendance,” Boise's new Police Chief Ryan told the media Monday. “We will have a lot of officers on the scene in an effort to protect everybody’s First Amendment rights and their physical safety.”
Mayor Lauren McLean in a press release urged "Boiseans to avoid assembling downtown."
The Ada County Courthouse closed early this afternoon due to concerns about the protests.
Today's rallies are taking place during Boise City Council's meeting in which the city budget will be discussed. Activists are calling for the reallocation of police resources, while other residents from the Treasure Valley are showing up in support of law enforcement.
A similar rally and counterprotest on June 30 in front of city hall resulted in some outbreaks of violence and the arrest of one man on a misdemeanor battery charge.
Demonstrators have arrived at Boise City Hall pic.twitter.com/VZYQzgN1JI— Jake King (@_Jake_King) July 21, 2020
Previous reporting from Monday:
BOISE — An anti-racism rally planned for downtown Boise Tuesday has local activists and officials wary after threatening social media posts from several groups planning to attend have sparked concerns about attendees’ safety.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and some socially progressive grassroots activists in the area have advised people to distance themselves from the rally amid safety concerns. Other activists, such as those organizing as Black Lives Matter Boise on social media, still plan to protest, but haven’t released the time or location at which they will gather.
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee addressed the police department’s concern during an online media briefing Monday.
“The Boise Police Department has received information of threatening violence at the event, and we do have safety concerns for people in attendance,” he said. “We will have a lot of officers on the scene in an effort to protect everybody’s First Amendment rights and their physical safety.”
McLean is “urging Boiseans to avoid assembling downtown,” she wrote in a press release.
She praised recent peaceful protests, “but we have also learned that there are malicious forces who seek to capitalize on Boiseans protesting their city government,” she wrote. “Factions — many from outside of our community — will again come to our great city and seek to intimidate, threaten, and incite violence, all at the very time our community is most in need of unity and compassion.”
Lee said concerns over violence have hit close to home for McLean, who will likely be in a city council meeting during the rally.
“The Mayor has been receiving some concerning and threatening threats. … This has added to the need to provide additional planning and staffing for the event to protect our elected officials but particularly the mayor,” Lee said.
A Black Lives Matter Boise spokesperson in a Monday press conference streamed to the organization’s Facebook page said the organization does not trust police to protect people of color.
“Local law enforcement has not taken a position whereby we can feel comfortable releasing the location of our rallies,” the spokesperson said.
The group held a deescalation training Sunday in anticipation of the event. The group is withholding the rally’s time and place to avoid both police presence and a showing by counterprotesters.
Lee defended the officer increase that will be visible downtown.
“We’re mindful of what a large police presence might look like, but we need to make sure that we have the officers on hand and available to immediately address any criminal behavior, whether that’s violence towards people or destruction of property. There really is no other way than to have a robust police presence,” he said.
Lee said Boiseans have been expressing concerns about the department’s ability to rapidly respond to conflict after violent exchanges broke out at a June 30 rally, leading Boise Police to arrest one man on suspicion of misdemeanor battery. More arrest warrants could be on the way stemming from that event, Boise police said.
While some activists are pushing forward with the rally, other activists in the Black community collectively made a video calling for people to take other proactive actions rather than “put themselves in harm’s way for a point to white supremacists and city council,” a speaker in the video said.
“We hope that no one is in immediate harm on the 21st, and we are ultimately making this statement because of the harm that we’ve been seeing in the community and because of the direct action that we could do without that,” said activist Tanisha Newton in the video, which they shared to Instagram.
Newton, with fellow leaders, called for people to avoid the rally hosted by “the Instagram account @BLMBoise,” an account associated with other local progressives. Newton declined to comment beyond the social media statement.