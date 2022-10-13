Blaine County teacher home

At least 60 students at Wood River High School’s Residential Construction Academy worked on this home for over four years. It is the first home to be leased to a district employee.

 Idaho Education News

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Oct. 12 on IdahoEdNews.org.

HAILEY — Housing in Blaine County is so expensive teachers are living in the streets, and the shortage of affordable options has affected the school district’s ability to recruit and retain its workforce.

Recommended for you

Load comments