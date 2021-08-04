Last year, Blaine County was a hotspot for COVID-19 cases. Now the resort area is leading the state — and most of the country — in vaccinating its citizens.
More than 87% of Blaine County residents ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Eighty percent of the county's residents are fully vaccinated, which puts the county in the top 10 among more than 3,000 county's nationwide, according to healthdata.gov reporting. That's compared to a 50% statewide average. In Ada and Canyon counties 61% and 43%, respectively, residents 12 and older have received at least one shot. The nationwide average this week reached 70%.
"Blaine County has shown a remarkable willingness to work together as a community," said Brianna Bodily, public information officer for South Central Public Health District, the health authority for Blaine and seven other counties, including Twin Falls. "They understand that this disease impacts all of them, so they make efforts together to unite against COVID-19. Vaccination is just one of many things that they have done."
Home to resort towns Ketchum, Bellevue, Hailey and Sun Valley as well as Carey, Blaine County early in the pandemic was the epicenter of Idaho’s coronavirus outbreak. Out-of-state travelers brought the virus to the ski destination and lifted the area of a little more than 20,000 people to one of the highest infection rates in the country, per capita.
Blaine County was one of four counties that led "the nation in per capita rates of confirmed cases, outside New York state and Louisiana," according to a USA TODAY analysis.
The Blaine County Board of Commissioners on March 16, 2020, declared a disaster due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Three days later, Gov. Brad Little issued a shelter-in-place order for the county. But the county commissioners took even further action, limiting travel into or out of the county to essential activities such as operating an essential business or maintaining essential government functions. The county's self isolation order also required county residents who had traveled out of state and out-of-state visitors to self quarantine at their residence for 14 days from the date of their arrival in the county. It said anyone violating the order "shall be guilty of a misdemeanor" with a fine of up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail.
The surge in cases early in the pandemic caused "panic" in the community, said Luke Snell, owner of Luke's Pharmacy in Hailey. The area's struggles with the disease early in the pandemic made its residents more receptive to being vaccinated.
"There was a huge angst for that vaccine to come out," Snell said.
While the area got the virus under control last summer, cases have ebbed and flowed since, and visitors and travelers continue to drive cases in Blaine County. On Monday, South Central Public Health District was monitoring 26 confirmed and three probable cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County, the Idaho Mountain Express reported. The health district earlier raised the county's risk assessment from "minimal" to "moderate," using data from a two-week period starting July 11.
Cases are rising across the county, thanks to the highly infectious delta coronavirus variant, Bodily noted, but Blaine County trends identified by the health district show tourists, travelers and unvaccinated people are driving the spike.
"In that area we have a high rate of residents who are vaccinated, but for all of the people who are visiting that area who are not vaccinated, the virus is able to spread just as quickly among them," Bodily said.
Despite the raised risk assessment, Blaine County's daily 7-day moving average incidence rate of 8.1 as of Wednesday was the state's third lowest behind Cassia County's 5.4 and Lincoln County's 8.0, according to the state tracker. For comparison Ada County was at 23.8 and Canyon County was at 18.6.
Even vaccinated people are more likely to catch a delta strain — "once in a while" — when it's spreading through their community and across the state, where common Blaine County visitors live, Bodily said.
While visitors often bring the virus to Blaine County, that doesn't mean locals — most of them, anyway — want the visitors to stop. Destination towns rely on tourists to fuel their economies. "Keep things open" was one driving force behind widespread vaccines, said Mike McKenna, executive director of The Chamber of the Wood River Valley.
"The business community has been proactive in trying to stay healthy, especially because we are a tourist-based economy that relies on people coming from elsewhere, whether it's Idaho or the West or the nation or the world," McKenna said. "It's impressive that we've tackled this head-on and made sure that we can handle all the incoming chaos."
Another factor in the high vaccination rate: "People aren't afraid of science around here," McKenna said.
Blaine County has successfully vaccinated its residents for other reasons, too. The population is older than other communities in southern Idaho, for one. But also "from the very start," residents there have been "much more interested in public health guidance, and they've been very careful to follow that public health guidance," Bodily said.
The extra effort to encourage people to get vaccinated also played a role, Snell said.
"I think it has just been pushed a lot harder by public and health leaders in our area," he said, crediting the health district, the mayors of towns in the county, and leaders at St. Luke's Hospital.
Luke's pharmacy, Valley Apothecary in Ketchum, and St. Luke's were all "early adopters" of the vaccine in the area, working to get it distributed as early as possible, Snell said.
Lately, private organizations, such as pharmacies and clinics, have partnered with public health agencies to distribute the vaccine, sometimes in mobile clinics. These "vaccine partners" have "multiplied the access" to the shot, Bodily said.
Going forward, McKenna said he's not sure how public and private entities will respond to the slight surge in cases. At the moment, there's a "general feeling" that already "we've done the right thing." Blaine County masked up, stayed six feet apart and reduced the spread after being a national hotspot, he said.
"We've done what we needed to do, and we want the freedoms to still be able to say, ‘I'm vaccinated, or I had Covid,’ like so many people I know here," McKenna said. "We feel like we're prepared for it. We don't want to shut down again. So, take care of yourself."