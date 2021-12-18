Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll and Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers added their voices to those condemning Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland for reportedly threatening a woman with a gun and making racist comments about Native Americans.
“The recent release of the Probable Cause Affidavit documenting the interviews around the alleged facts of the occurrence on November 10, 2021 between Sheriff Craig Rowland and the adult leader of a local church youth group has had significant and wide-ranging effects on our community,” Carroll wrote in the statement released Friday. “A trusted Law Enforcement officer has admitted to physically assaulting a neighbor and threatening her with his service handgun.”
Carroll’s statement said both the city of Blackfoot and the Blackfoot Police Department call for Rowland’s immediate resignation. The inclusion of the police department is significant because the department’s detectives are part of a joint detective division with the sheriff’s office.
Rogers encouraged residents to keep in mind that Rowland is innocent until proven guilty, but also encouraged the sheriff to resign.
“At some point the damage to the Sheriff’s Office becomes irreparable regardless of the outcome of the newly-filed case,” Rogers wrote in his statement. “To this end I would hope that our current Sheriff would again consider resignation as an option to allow Bingham County to begin the healing process and allow the officers and the County to continue on safely and effectively.”
The statements come after the Idaho Attorney General’s Office charged Rowland with aggravated battery and aggravated assault after a woman and the children from a church youth group reported he pulled the woman out of her car by force and held a gun two inches from her head and began yelling that he was going to shoot her. He also reportedly pointed the gun at the passenger seat where two of the teen girls sat.
Court records state the girls were attempting to anonymously deliver turkey-shaped thank you notes for Thanksgiving, one of which was meant for Rowland’s wife.
After they left the note and were driving away, however, Rowland reportedly waved the car down and approached with his gun drawn.
The children later told investigators they thought Rowland was joking at first, but then he looked in the car and reportedly pointed his gun at two of the girls. He then grabbed their chaperone by her hair, held a gun to her head and told her he was going to shoot her.
“That’s when I really got scared because the gun was still at my head and he didn’t know who I was,” the woman said.
Rowland admitted to pointing his gun at the woman when questioned by investigators. He has been condemned by several public officials not only for those actions, but also comments he made about Native Americans during that interview.
In explaining why he had behaved aggressively, Rowland reportedly told the investigator, “ I’ve had drunk Indians drive down my cul-de-sac, I’ve had drunk Indians come to my door. I live just off of the reservation, we have a lot of reservation people around us that are not good people.”
Carroll called Rowland’s comments “extremely disparaging” in his statement, saying both the city and it’s police department valued the relationship with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and the people of Fort Hall.
“In order to protect the integrity of our Law Enforcement Agencies, the City of Blackfoot and Blackfoot Police Department call for the immediate resignation and public apology to the Fort Hall Community by Sheriff Craig Rowland,” Carroll wrote.
Rogers also encouraged people not to judge the county or the deputies who worked under Rowland based on his words.
“Never once have I reviewed a case and believed that any of our officers work with a racial intent,” Rogers wrote. “In fact, my experience is that all of our local law enforcement puts forth significant effort to see each case on its face, record facts, collect evidence and complete reports without any preconceived judgment attached.”
The Fort Hall Business Council, the governing body of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes also called for Rowland to resign and apologize a day earlier.
“We ask Rowland to officially step down as Sheriff and offer a public apology to the Fort Hall community,” Council Chairman Devon Boyer said in a news release. “We hope the woman and the children involved will be able to heal from this traumatic incident. This incident should not have occurred but proves racism still exists. We need major relationship building between our communities.”
All three Bingham County Commissioners also released statements condemning Rowland’s words, though none of them called on him to resign.
Rowland is a member of the Idaho Sheriff’s Association’s board of directors and was the association’s president in 2020. In a statement to the press, the association said it has asked Rowland not to represent himself has a board member while he is facing criminal charges.
Rowland’s statements about Native Americans were not the first time his words got him in trouble. In 2016, he drew national scrutiny after he claimed the majority of rapes reported by women were consensual. He later apologized for the statement.
Rowland took a leave while he was under investigation, but has since returned to work as the county’s sheriff. Efforts to confirm when he returned to work were unsuccessful Friday. Rowland was not arrested when he was charged, and a court summons was issued instead.
Rowland is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Wednesday in Bingham County Court. Aggravated battery is punishable with up to 15 years in prison and aggravated assault is punishable with up to five years in prison. Rowland is also charged with exhibition or use of a deadly weapon, a misdemeanor.